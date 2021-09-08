Residents Recount TPLF Massacre at Chinna Teklehaimanot Kebele of Amhara Region

Septembet 8/2021(ENA)Residents of Chinna Teklehaimanot Kebele of Dabat Woreda in the Amhara region said the terrorist TPLF has massacred innocent civilians including a six-month infant on her mother’s back.

It is to be recalled that the terrorist TPLF had massacred more than 100 civilians, including children and elders, in Chinna Teklehaimanot Kebele.

According to the latest information, the number of people massacred by the group has increased to more than 200.

Eye witnesses told ENA that the attempt of the terrorist TPLF to cut off Dabat and Debarek Woreda of North Gondar Zone in Amhara region, was foiled by the National Defense Force and other securities forces.

The humiliated terrorist TPLF is now retreating after attacking civilians on its ways.

Funeral services for the massacred citizens were conducted at Chinna Teklehaimanot Church.

According to the residents, the terrorist TPLF fled after committing the massacre on the innocent civilians last Saturday.

The group lined up the innocent civilians on the street and executed them, witnesses said.

A six-month infant was mercilessly killed along the victims by the terrorist group while she was on the back of her mother, they added.

Furthermore, six people from a single family were massacred, witnesses pointed out.

Among the murdered are the wives and children of two priests.

The terrorists have also killed several domestic animals as they fled.