Council of Ethiopian Diaspora for Action Pledges to Support Country in All Ways

Addis Ababa, September 8/2021(ENA) The Council of Ethiopian Diaspora for Action has expressed its commitment toward enhancing the economic, social and political efforts of the government.

Briefing journalists today, Council of Ethiopian Diaspora for Action delegation head Alebachew Desalegn said the aim of the visit is to assess the situation on the ground first hand and support in whatever way it is necessary.

He added that the Council of Ethiopian Diaspora for Action will continue its financial and diplomatic support to the effort to avert the agenda of destabilizing Ethiopia perpetrated by external powers and internal forces.

Besides defending Ethiopia, Alebachew pointed out that the council will engage in image building of Ethiopia to promote investment in various sectors and enhance support for development projects.

The council has also a plan to open Ethiopian Diaspora Museum to exhibit heritages which were robbed by foreigners in different times.

Member of the delegation and Council of Ethiopian Diaspora for Action coordinator for London and the environs, Zewdu Mengiste said on his part members of the diaspora community are currently in digital war with foreign powers favoring terrorist TPLF group.

He noted that the physical presence of the diaspora in Ethiopia is to identify the ways and means of assisting Ethiopia.

They are also present here in Ethiopia to further show their strong solidarity with the Ethiopian people in this challenging time, Zewdu stated.

Tourism Ethiopia Director-General, Sileshi Girma said the visit of the delegation to Ethiopia is of paramount importance in promoting investment in tourism as they would serve as ambassadors of Ethiopia.

Some 500 members of the Council of Ethiopian Diaspora for Action from the US, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East will visit Ethiopia starting from Saturday, September 11, 2021 it was learned.