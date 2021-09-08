World-renowned Athlete Haile Gebresilassie Sad Over Destruction of Schools, Hospitals

Addis Ababa, September 8/202(ENA)The world-renowned Ethiopian athlete Haile Gebresilassie has expressed his deep sorrow over the destruction of the school he built for students who used to attend classes under tents in the Amhara regional state.

Regional government authorities have confirmed that the terrorist clique destroyed the school in Waghemra Special Zone.

The terrorist group, which invaded the Amhara and Afar regional states following the withdrawal of the National Defense Force from Tigray region as per the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the federal government, killed citizens and destroyed infrastructures.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Haile Gebresilassie said “I really feel very sad because I have never seen such kinds of attack especially on hospitals and schools. I know many places where violence occurs, but I do not see combatants destroying hospital and schools.”

So “I don’t understand why they attack schools and hospitals. I want to ask the people who did this why they destroy schools, including the school I built for those kids who either did not have access to education or attended class under very difficult situation,” he added.

Volunteers used to teach a few students under tree where Haile built the school. Sadly the school is now destroyed by the terrorist group.

According to reports from the area, the school is totally destroyed and the equipment looted by the terrorist TPLF. Haile said “I cannot give justice for what happened but God will give justice for the people who did it.”

The terrorist TPLF has partially or fully damaged 7,000 schools in northern Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Education.

The ministry disclosed that thousands of academic institutions in the states of Tigray, Amhara and Afar were damaged by the terrorist TPLF.

In the past month alone, 455 schools catering to some 88,000 students were destroyed by the TPLF group, it was learned.