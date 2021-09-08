Japanese Ambassador Lauds Ethiopia’s Effort to Solve Current Challenge

Addis Ababa September 8/2021 (ENA) The Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia, Ito Takako, commended today Ethiopia’s effort to solve its current challenge in the country.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the ambassador also noted that the development of Ethiopia has been progressing well.

It is commendable too that the bilateral relation of Ethiopia with Japan and other countries has been steadily growing from time to time, she added.

According to her, the law enforcement operation is meant to safeguard the sovereignty of the country and the security of citizens.

Takako further noted that both developing and developed countries face various problems and Ethiopia would overcome the problem it is facing.

She finally wished peace, development, love and unity to all Ethiopians in the coming Ethiopian New Year.

The ambassador also expressed her belief that the new year will be a year in which the country would strengthen its diplomatic relations with a new spirit.

The Ethio-Japan relation and cooperation founded on strong friendship has lasted over 90 years.