Executive Committee for Ethiopian Diaspora Action Arrive in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa September 8/2021 (ENA) The executive committee of the council for Ethiopian Diaspora Action (CEDA) has arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Officials of Culture and Tourism Ministry and Tourism Ethiopia welcomed CEDA members at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport this morning.

Some 500 members of the Ethiopian Diaspora from the US, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East are about to visit Ethiopia beginning this New Year.

The six members of the Executive Committee of CEDA is here to coordinate the visit that will last 50 days.

The diaspora will visit the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam among other important projects.

The visit of the diaspora at this challenging time is thrilling, and it is the time for the diaspora to express their partnership and stand alongside the country to help it overcome the challenges, CEDA Public Relations Head, Alebachew Tadesse told ENA.