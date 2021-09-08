TPLF Massacres More Than 100 Civilians in Dabat Woreda Amhara Region

Addis Ababa September 8/2021 (ENA)The terrorist TPLF massacred more than 100 civilians including children and elders in Chinna Teklehaimanot Kebele of Dabat Woreda of North Gondar Zone in Amhara region.

Amhara Regional State Communication Affairs Office Director General, Gizatchew Muluneh said the brutal and terrorist TPLF massacred more than 100 civilians in Chinna Teklehaimanot Kebele, Dabat Woreda of North Gondar Zone.

The group that has been receiving humiliating defeats in its war front, has now continued its vengeance attack on civilians, he stated.

The terrorist TPLF have carried out massacre on priests in church, killing elderly people, children, and women. he noted.

He recalled that the TPLF had carried out similar massacre in North Wollo Zone of Amhara and Afar Regions.

“It is clear that this brutal group will carry out more massacres in the areas it has invaded unless immediate actions are taken against its heinous activities,” he underscored.

He called on the media to expose the ongoing atrocities committed by the group so as to make the international community understand the reality and act accordingly.