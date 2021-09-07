Some 5 Million Youth to Launch “White Envelop Flood to White House” Movement This Month

Addis Ababa September 7/2021 (ENA) A national youth movement that exposes the conspiracy of the terrorist TPLF to disintegrate the country is going to be held from September 14 to 25 under the theme “the white envelop flood to the White House.”

Some 5 million youth are expected to participate in the movement that denounces the ongoing international pressure against the Government of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Youth Empowerment Association and National Youth Movement Deputy Coordinator, Aklilu Tadesse told the media today that the movement essentially aims to expose the current propaganda and disinformation being spread in favor of the terrorist TPLF both at home and abroad to undermine the unity of Ethiopia.

He said the movement will spread the truth about Ethiopia and the terrorist TPLF.

According to Aklilu, thousands of youth across the country will prepare letters and directly send the envelopes to President Joe Biden of USA.

Explaining the content of the letter, the deputy coordinator said it is expected to give a broader perspective about the problem Ethiopia is facing as the current state of affairs in country did not transpire overnight.

The letter will make clear to all that the evil acts were in the making long before the terrorist TPLF unleashed attack on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force until the dark hours of November 4/2020.

“In our letter to President Biden we will explain the reality of Ethiopia as well as the plundering and ruthless human right abuses that had been committed during the past 30 years by the terrorist TPLF while in power.”

According to deputy coordinator, it was a sustained popular protest that dislodged the TPLF from political power in 2018 ushering in the promising period of transition.

He noted that the movement would enable the international community to know how the terrorist group was chased away not only from power but also from the hearts and minds of Ethiopians.

Akililu hoped that this national envelop movement would break the world record in modern public diplomacy.