Ethiopian Diaspora to Visit Home Country Beginning New Year

Addis Ababa September 7/2021 (ENA) A delegation, which coordinates the visit of Ethiopian Diaspora to Ethiopia at the start of the Ethiopian New Year, will arrive tomorrow, according to the Council for Ethiopian Diaspora Action (CEDA).

CEDA Public Relations Head, Alebachew Tadesse told ENA that six members of the executive committee of the council will arrive at Addis Ababa tomorrow to coordinate the visit.

Some 500 members of the Ethiopian Diaspora from the US, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East will participate in the program that will last 50 days, the head added.

According to him, the diaspora will visit the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to know about the status of the dam and encourage the workers.

‘Beautifying Sheger’ project and Gorgora are also included in the visit program.

Alebachew said the visit of the diaspora at this challenging time is thrilling, and it is the time for the disapora to express their partnership and stand alongside the country to help it overcome the challenges.

He also stated that the disapora will further strengthen their support to the growth and development of Ethiopia.

The Council for Ethiopian Diaspora Action (CEDA) that embraces the Ethiopian Diaspora across the world was established a year ago.