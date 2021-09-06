FM Demeke Discusses with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations

Addis Ababa, September 6/2021(ENA Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen, had a discussion today at his office, with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean- Pierre Lacroix.



On this occasion, Demeke expressed the significant role of the Ethiopian peace-keeping force in the UN and raised the longstanding history of Ethiopia’s peacekeeping mission.

He said the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has been playing a very constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in Abeyi despite facing various challenges.

He expressed Ethiopia’s disappointment at the recent letter sent by Senator Bob Menedez to the Secretary-General of the United Nations which failed to portray the contribution of Ethiopian peace-keeping forces who are serving to maintain peace and security under the blue helmet.

Demeke finally affirmed Ethiopia’s continued support to the UN, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jean – Pierre Lacroix, for his part, appreciated the role of Ethiopia in the UN peacekeeping mission and expressed the interest to extend the longstanding relations between the UN peacekeeping missions with Ethiopia in the future.