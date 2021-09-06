Ministry, UNISA Express Commitment to Enhance Partnership In Sphere of Education

Addis Ababa, September 6/2021(ENA) Ethiopian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the University of South Africa (UNISA) have agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in the development education in Ethiopia.



The University of South Africa (UNISA) opened its regional Learning Centre in Addis Ababa in 2007, mainly focusing on postgraduate studies.

A delegation led by UNISA Principal and Chancellor Professor Puleng Lenka Bula held discussions with officials of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education today.

During the occasion, the two have discussed on various issues of common concern and ways to enhancing the existing cooperation in the sphere of education.

Higher Education Relevance and Quality Agency Deputy Director Tamirat Motta noted UNISA has been contributing a lot in producing high level scholars to fill the human resources gap being observed in the newly established Universities in the country.

The two sides in their discussion have agreed to continue the partnership, the Deputy Director added.

According to him, an agreement was also reached to revise the curriculum of the university based on the existing Ethiopian’s human resource needs.

UNISA Principal and Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula on her part stressed the need to further enhance cooperation between South Africa and Ethiopia to enhancing the human capital in Ethiopia.

UNISA has been working over the last ten years providing knowledge to Ethiopian students focusing on PHD and Masters Programs, she noted.

According to her, UNISA’s mission is linked with Agenda 2063 of the African Union development program that aspire integration among countries in the continent with a view to ensuring prosperity.

Noting that UNISA has currently 400,000 registered students all over the world, she pointed out that the institution is one of the Universities in Africa that aims at advancing the African continent.

The UNISA-Ethiopia Centre also provides a variety of academic and administrative support to the students based in Ethiopia, some of whom are in the diplomatic missions stationed in Addis Ababa.