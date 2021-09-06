Ethiopia, Djibouti Vow to Curb Illicit Activities Across Border

September 6/2021(ENA) Ethiopia and Djibouti have vowed to continue their engagement to curb the illicit activities across their shared border and ensure the efficient and effective movement of goods and people.

The 27th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Border Administrators and Commissioners Meeting is underway at Arta town, Djibouti as of yesterday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the opening session of the meeting Ethiopian State Minister of Peace, Frealem Shibabaw remarked that the people of the two countries have common destiny and shared vision.

Frealem also thanked the wise and enlightened leaderships of the two governments and highlighted the success achieved in establishing a multi sectoral cooperation that showcased the deep strategic partnership that goes beyond commercial relations.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, underscored that undertaking the meeting at this critical juncture is a reflection of the extraordinary relationship between the two sisterly countries.

He further indicated that the meeting is one of the several mechanisms to strengthen the strategic partnership in all aspects of political, economic and social engagements.

Minister of Interior of Djibouti, Sead Nouh Hassan for his part pinpointed that the meeting is crucial to consolidate the exiting strong relation between the two countries.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing working jointly to control illicit activities across the shared border areas including against illicit smuggling of goods and illegal movement persons.

According to the Minister, the relationship between the two is manifested not only through economic terms but also through social and cultural ties.

The meeting mainly focused major areas comprising border trade and Security, Immigration and Movement of Peoples, human trafficking and irregular migration, transport, customs and illicit Trade, Human and Animal health as well as issues of agriculture and live stocks.

During the meeting the two sides vowed to continue their engagement to curb the illicit activities across their shared border and ensure the efficient and effective movement of goods and people across Ethio-Djibouti corridor.