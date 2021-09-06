Ethiopian Responds to Wrong Article Appeared in SUNA About Shipment of Weapons

Addis Ababa, September 6/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Airlines in a statement it issued today responded to the wrong article appeared in Sudan News Agency (SUNA) about the shipment of weapons to Sudan.

The Airlines said “We would like to respond to the wrong article which appeared in SUNA, Sudan News Agency.”

According to the statement issued by the Airlines, the shipment of weapons to Sudan is a legal and commercial transportation of hunting guns with all proper documents of the shipper and the consignee.

The hunting guns were held by security authorities in Addis Ababa for a long time for verification and the consignee sued Ethiopian in Sudanese court to either deliver the hunting guns or pay close to USD 250,000 as compensation, it stated.

“As we have got a clearance from Ethiopian security authorities after completing the due verification process, we shipped them to the consignee in Sudan. We have all the documentations that prove the legality of the shipment including a letter from Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it elaborated.

The Airlines have attached the Air waybill or consignment note with the statement it issued.

According to observers, the wrong allegation deliberately made against the Ethiopian Airlines by Sudanese media is part of the campaign being attempted to tarnish the image of the Airlines.