Nation Plans to Obtain 1.2 Bill USD from Coffee Export Trade

Addis Ababa September 5/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Agriculture announced plan to secure 1.2 billion USD from the export trade of coffee during the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

Agriculture Minister, Umer Hussien announced the plan today at meeting held to evaluate the performance of Qerchanshe Private Company that is engaged in coffee development business in Hawassa.

On the occasion, the Minister said attention has been given to modernize the coffee development sector and efforts are being undertaken to support the sector with technology.

Among agricultural export items, coffee has been taking the lion share in terms of foreign currency earnings, the Minister noted, adding that the ministry has been supporting the investors engaged in the sector to enhance coffee productivity and boost foreign currency earnings.

Recalling that some 927 million US Dollar was secured from coffee export trade during the last budget year, the minister revealed that the ministry is striving to earn 1.2 billion USD during the current Ethiopian fiscal year from export trade by increasing coffee productivity, improving technologies and providing adequate support to the investors engaged in the sector.