Ethio-Israel Military, Defense Cooperation Given Due Attention: Israeli Defense Attaché to Africa

Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel, Reta Alemu met with Colonel Aviezer Segal, the Defense Attaché of the IDF to Africa.

The two held discussions on strengthening the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current issues of common concern, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, Col. Aviezer noted that Ethiopia is one the countries that has strong historical ties with Israel and the cooperation in the military and defense matters has been given due attention at all levels.

Ambassador Reta said for his part that the two countries enjoy the partnership in various sectors and bilateral ties will continue to flourish.