South Sudan Can’t Allow Its Territory To Be Used Against Ethiopia: S. Sudanese Interior Minister

Addis Ababa September 5/2021 (ENA) South Sudan can’t allow its territory to be used against Ethiopia, South Sudanese Interior Minister Paul Mayom Akec underlined.

The Minister made the remark during a discussion he held with Ethiopia’s Ambassador in South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister alluded to the considerable support Ethiopia provided to the cause of the South Sudanese people.

He also pointed out that the relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan is based on strong cultural and historical values of the people of both countries.

Commending PM. Abiy Ahmed’s inclusive reform agendas in Ethiopia, the Minister said that the TPLF used to claim to be progressive while it was in power, but it was unfortunate that the group proved to be localist and separatist.

Interior Minister further stated that the Tigray issue is an internal Ethiopian issue and stressed that invisible hands try to use this group as an agent in exacerbating the instabilities in the Horn of Africa region and this need to be addressed diplomatically through regional platforms.

He said that regime change in the name of national dialogue is not acceptable, and reiterated that South Sudan can’t allow its territory to be used against the interests of Ethiopia.

Regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Minister pointed out that it is improper to rely on colonial agreements which other riparian countries were not party to, and stated that the Nile riparian States need to utilize these waters for the common development.

Ambassador Nebil on his part expressed his congratulations to the Transitional Government on the inauguration of the Reconstituted Transitional Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) and the Council of States of the Republic of South Sudan.

The ambassador also noted that the people of the two countries have deep rooted historical ties which extend beyond regimes and personalities, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Nebil further briefed the Minister about the major reforms that the Ethiopian government went through, and explained to him that though every effort was exerted to make the TPLF part of the reform team, the group rejected all the pleas and continued to engage in masterminding and orchestrating every destabilizing activity and eventually attacked ENDF command stationed in Tigray region.

He informed the Minister about TPLF’s usual provocations by invading the Afar and Amhara regional states thereby displacing hundreds of thousands of people, massacring civilians and destroying public infrastructures etc.

The ambassador also mentioned the statement of the USAID office in Ethiopia that its warehouses of humanitarian aid supposed to be distributed for the needy have been looted by the TPLF terrorist group.

He also briefed the Minister on the tripartite talks over GERD and Ethiopia’s position of using the water equitably and without causing significant harm to other riparian states.