PM Abiy Calls on People to Duplicate Milestones Achieved in Green Legacy Initiative on Other Sectors

Addis Ababa Sebtember 5/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on the people of Ethiopia to duplicate the milestones achieved in the planning and implementation of the annual green legacy initiative in various sectors, facilitating Ethiopia’s inevitable prosperity.

The 2021 Green Legacy edition was officially closed in Adama today in the presence the Prime Minister and other senior government officials.

The premier in his closing statements indicated that Green Legacy program is a demonstration of the nation’s capacity to launch and complete activities and tasks per set targets.

While the initiative set a 20 billion target in four years, within a 3 year period, more than 18 billion seedlings have been planted, he said.

He further remarked that the milestones achieved in the planning and implementation of the annual initiative need to be duplicated in various sectors, facilitating Ethiopia’s inevitable prosperity.

The PM congratulated all Ethiopians in all corners of the country for finalizing a successful Green Legacy season this year with 6.7 billion seedlings planted, surpassing the set target.