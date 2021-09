Addis Ababa Sebtember 5/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians residing in Colorado, USA have donated some 100,000 USD to support the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), according to Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.

The Ethiopians deposited the money, which has been collected through resource mobilization programs held in Colorado.

They further assured that they will continue their support till the completion of the dam.