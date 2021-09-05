PM Abiy Says Green Legacy Initiative Vital to Ensuring National Dev’t, Prosperity

Addis Ababa September 5/2021 (ENA) The third round of Green Legacy Initiative conclusion event held today in Lume Woreda of Oromia Regional State in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen.

Speaking at the event organized to announce the closing of this year’s Green Legacy Initiative program, the premier said that Ethiopia will be victorious in all aspects of national development including the green legacy initiative.

The PM stated “we will be victorious and achieve the aspiration of the Green Legacy Initiative in all sector.”

He has also announced the successful conclusion of the third green legacy initiative.

He pointed out that the green legacy initiative is one of the national programs designed with a view to ensuring Ethiopia’s development and prosperous.

According to him, Ethiopia has been carrying out enormous efforts in mitigating climate change.

Minister of Agriculture Oumer Hussen said the participation of the general public to implementing the initiative has been contributing a lot to register encouraging achievements.

Chief Administrator of Oromia region, Shimelis Abdisa and other higher government officials were also at the event.

The green legacy initiative, launched in 2019 aiming to planting 20 billion seedlings in 4 years, has so far been successful.

The total achievement has reached 18 billion over the past three years.

Most of the seedlings being planted as part the initiative are indigenous tree species and plants to be used for food.

The green legacy initiative has been hugely contributing to increase the nation’s vegetation coverage, environmental protection and conservation efforts.