ICOM-Ethiopia Donates 450,000 Million USD Worth Medical Equipment

Addis Ababa September 4/2021 (ENA) The charitable organization ICOM-Ethiopia has donated 450,000 million USD worth medical equipment donation to Akaki Kaliti Sub City in Addis Ababa.

The charity based in USA raised the money from Ethiopians living in the country, it was learned.

During the handing over ceremony, ICOM-Ethiopia General Manager Dr. Tibebu Alemayehu said the fund for the purchase of the equipment was collected in response to the call of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to fight the COVD-19 pandemic.

“The support from our compatriots living aboard will alleviate some of the problems from the pandemic,” he added.

Receiving the equipment, Chief Executive Officer of Akaki Kaliti Sub-City here in Addis Ababa, Fatiya Mohammed appreciated the medical assistance adding that “if everyone supports one another, there is no problem we cannot solve.”

She added that the medical equipment will be distributed to health centers in the sub-city and provide health services to the community.

