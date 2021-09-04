Three Divisions of Terrorist TPLF Wiped Out: Ministry of Defense

September 04,2021 (ENA) Ministry of Defense announced today that three divisions of the TPLF terrorist group forces deployed in various parts of Amhara region were wiped out.

Briefing the media today, National Defense Force Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Bacha Debele said the junta deployed tens of thousands Tigrayan youth by organizing them under 4 armies to continue its invasion of the neighboring Amhara regional state.

The terrorist group has suffered huge defeat and the youth of Tigray are being used as cannon fodder, he added.

According to Lieutenant General Bacha, more than 5,600 terrorists died and over 2,300 wounded.

More than 2,000 were captured, he stated, adding that most of the fighters did not receive training and were unwilling to fight.

He explained that in the midst of this war the terrorist group is killing young people in Tigray and committing other inhumane acts.

Moreover, the group also deployed terrorists to attack the Grand Renaissance Dam in western Ethiopia but they were repulsed.