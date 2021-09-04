Ethiopian Delegation Arrives at Djibouti to Take Part in Ethio-Djibouti Joint Border Meeting

September 04,2021 (ENA) A delegation led by Peace State Minister Frealem Shibabaw has arrived at Djibouti today to participate in the 27th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Border Administrators and Commissioners Meeting.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Djibouti Interior Minister Saed Nouh Hassan.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the joint meeting is expected to deliberate on issues of mutual interests with greater emphasis on ways of enhancing social and economic cooperation along the border areas of the two countries.

The administrators and commissioners will also discuss about scaling up the collaboration in the prevention of illegal activities and strengthening peace and security across their shared border areas and economic corridors.

The meeting will be held at Arta City of Djibouti from 5-6 September, 2021.