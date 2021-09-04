Study Reveals Terrorist TPLF Killed More Than 100 Innocent Citizens in South Gondar Zone

September 4/ 2021 (ENA) A study conducted by the University of Gondar confirmed that more than 100 innocent citizens, including people with disability, children and the elderly have been killed by the terrorist group in South Gondar Zone of the Amhara region.



According to the study, the terrorist TPLF group has thus committed war crime and also destroyed social services giving institutions.

A discussion aimed at mobilizing the community and raising fund was held to provide assistance for people who have lost property and the displaced as well as to create better understanding of the current situation in Ethiopia.

The program organized by the University of Gondar also envisages assessing the current state of the war at the different fronts and the extent of damage caused, and collecting the horrifying abuses committed to create community movement.

Besides, raising fund for the displaced and other victims as well as providing psychological support are included.

At the forum, the University of Gondar unveiled a study on the humanitarian, economic, social and psychological crisis caused by the terrorist TPLF group in South Gondar Zone.

The study has established that more than 100 innocent civilians have been killed in 3 woredas of South Gondar Zone where the terrorist group entered.

Among the civilians killed include disabled people, children, and the elderly, the study found.

The study further revealed that mothers, girls and children were raped in the woredas.

It also indicated that more than 64,000 people have been displaced due to the attacks by the terrorist group.

The instruments used by the study were field observations, interviews, group discussions, and records.