Military Graduates Encouraged by Presence of PM Abiy at the Ceremony

September 4/ 2021 (ENA) Graduates of the Hurso Contingent Training School said that the presence of Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed between them today will immensely enhance their existing courage to defend the sovereignty and national integrity of Ethiopia.



Hurso Contingent Training School today graduated soldiers in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

During the occasion, the graduating soldiers told ENA that the presence of PM Abiy will encourage them to enhancing commitment to sacrifice for the sovereignty and national integrity of their motherland.

The graduates have also expressed their readiness to safeguard sovereignty of the country by destroying the terrorist TPLF.

Other senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Ethiopian National Defense Chief of Staff, General Berhanu Jula were present at the graduation ceremony.

Ethiopians across the nation have been supporting the ENDF in various forms including joining the army.