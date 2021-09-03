Foreign Affairs State Minister, Somaliland President Hold Talks

Addis Ababa September 3/2021 (ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein held discussion with the President Musa Bihi Abdi of Somaliland on ways of strengthening cultural exchanges and enhancing people-to-people relations to the next level.

The two sides further exchanged views about security and immigration issues at border areas.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein arrived yesterday in Somaliland for a two-day official visit.

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland, Liban Yusuf, and diplomats warmly welcomed him upon his arrival at Egal International Airport.

During the discussion with the acting foreign minister, the two sides deliberated on ways of resuming immigration services by respecting COVD-19 Protocols at the Wuchale border.

The state minister also met high officials of Somaliland and visited the Berbera Port corridor.

During his discussion with the Governor of Sahil Region, Ahmed Osman, and the Mayor of Berbera, Abdishakur Mohamud, Redwan noted the potential of Somaliland as a destination for Ethiopian export products.

He said Ethiopia needs to maximize these economic ties to the highest level by expanding engagements in investment and tourism, while utilizing the Berbera Port corridor.