Israel Embassy Actively Involved in Green Legacy Initiative: Ambassador Aleligne

Addis Ababa Sebtember 3/2021 (ENA) The Embassy of Israel in Ethiopia has been actively supporting the Green Legacy Initiative since the launching of the nationwide campaign, Israeli Ambassador Aleligne Admasu said.

Members of the embassy staff, in collaboration with Yeka Sub City planted today seedlings at the Isreal-Ethiopia Park.

Israeli Ambassador Aleligne said on the occasion that the Israeli Embassy has been actively involved in the campaign and will continue with its efforts to realize this initiative.

“We are not only planting seedlings,” the ambassador said, adding that there is a plan to make the park a fruits research institute with the collaboration of universities in Ethiopia and with Israeli experts.

Yeka Sub City CEO, Asfaw Takle thanked the Israeli embassy for joining the Green Legacy Initiative that has been carried out in the capital city.

Collaborating with the embassy will help to bring the rich experience of Israel in fruits and vegetables production by using modern technology, he added.

Furthermore, he expressed the desire of the sub city to work closely and provide that necessary support in establishing a research institution in the park.

The seedlings planted in the Isreal-Ethiopia Park today include avocado, lemon, orange, among others.

Launched in 2019, the Green Legacy Initiative is part of the government’s plan to plant 20 billion seedlings by 2024.