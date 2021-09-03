NEBE, Media Authority Allocate Airtime for Contending Political Parties in Coming Election

Addis Ababa Sebtember 3/2021 (ENA) National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and the Ethiopian Media Authority announced today airtime allotted to contending parties that take part in the coming election will be held on September 30, 2021.

The election will take place in Somali and Harari regions, and in some parts of SNNP regional state.

Briefing journalists, NBE Communication Advisor Soliana Shimelise said the Board allocated the air time for those political parties that missed the 6th General Election on June 21, 2021 and compete in this election.

The air time is allocated based on number of candidates, female candidates and candidates of persons with disability in the political parties, she added.

Ethiopian Media Authority Media Regulation Director, Deresa Terefe said the air time allocated is 66 hours on television, 60 hours on radio, and 45 columns of newspapers.

Some 9 media outlets will provide air time for the election campaign starting from September 7 to 24, 2021.

Some 22 political parties will take part in the election that takes place on September 30, 2021.