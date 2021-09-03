Premier Says 18 Billion Seedlings Planted in Three Years

Addis Ababa Sebtember 3/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia has planted 18 billion seedlings since the launch of the Green Legacy Initiative.

“We launched the Green Legacy in 2019 targeting 20 billion seedlings in four years, including 2021. Our three years total is 18 billion seedlings. At each juncture we exceeded annual targets,” he twitted.

Furthermore, the premier stressed that Ethiopia will continue on this success trajectory in other areas by building on the unity and positive goodwill of its people.

The tree-planting campaign is a demonstration of Ethiopia’s efforts to sustain bio-diversity and commitment to green, climate-resilient growth.