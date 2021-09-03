Japan Assists Disability Vocational Training Center Project in Bekoji town

Addis Ababa Sebtember 3/2021 (ENA) Japan signed a grant contract for a project to building disability vocational training center in Bekoji town, Eastern Arsi zone, Oromia region”.

The signing for the grant contract was held in the presence of Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia ITO Takako and the President of Arsi University, Dr. Duguma Adugna today.

Japan has provided 89,162 USD for this project through the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

According to Japanese embassy in Addis Ababa, one new disability vocational training center with furniture will be constructed in Bekoji Town under the project.

The university requested Japan’s assistance to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities, and the implementation of this project will enable people with disabilities to work in an improved environment, the embassy said.

Japan has implemented over 400 projects across Ethiopia since the GGP was introduced in 1989, it was indicated.

The GGP focuses on community development through supporting needy communities in such areas as education, vocational training, access to water and sanitation, economic growth, health, food security and so forth.