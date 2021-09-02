Ministry Right Sizing Embassies, Not Closing Embassies: Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa, September 2/2021(ENA) Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina rejected that Ethiopia has started closing embassies and quitting diplomatic relations with countries, noting that the ministry is actually rightsizing embassies.

Asked about the closure of embassies during his briefing to the media today, the spokesperson said “we do not call it closing of embassies. We are calling it right sizing embassies.”

According to him, “you can maintain non-resident diplomat and non-resident embassy accredited to any country and continue forging relations.”

The country has embassies in 60 countries out of more than 200 world nations with which it has relations. “We have relations by definition with almost all countries as long as we recognize them,” Dina noted.

Having about 60 embassies, however, doesn’t mean the country recognizes only 60 countries in the world, he said, adding that there is a big difference between closing embassies and quitting diplomatic relations.

Right sizing embassies is aimed at being efficient and managing cost, the spokesperson elaborated.

Speaking about the appointment of former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo as High Representative for the Horn of Africa region, he said Ethiopia has already welcomed his appointment.

The African Union appointed Olusegun Obasanjo as High Representative for the Horn of Africa region at the end of August, 2021.

The former Nigerian leader brings with him very rich political experience and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa, according to Dina.

“He has rich experience on African issues and knows well about Africa. He has respect for our people and Africa. It is (therefore) right and appropriate to appoint African leaders like Obasanjo who have wisdom if we want African solutions to African problems,” the spokesperson underlined.

He said it is clear that those who oppose his appointment have no respect for Africa and do not recognize African leaders and show respect for whites.

“We believe he will play constructive role in the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Dina stated that the visit of Prime Minister Abiy to Uganda and Rwanda was fruitful and helps to deepen the bilateral ties and work in cooperation on regional issues.

The spokesperson also stated that 2,204 Ethiopians were repatriated from Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and Yemen last the week.