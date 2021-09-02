Prosperity Party Youth League Plans to Raise 180 Million Birr for Defense Force, Needy

Addis Ababa, September 2/2021(ENA) Some 1.8 million youth are expected take part in a national fundraising campaign aimed at raising 180 million Birr to the National Defense Force and displaced people, according Prosperity Party Youth League.

Prosperity Party Youth League Political Sector Head, Yilma Terefe announced today that the campaign will take place for 10 days beginning from September 6, 2021.

Some 180 million Birr is expected to be raised during the period.

Each youth will contribute 100 Birr in support of the defense force and the displaced, the head said.

Yilma called on the youth to reduce their expenses from the upcoming holiday and donate.

He noted that many youth angered by the invasion of the Amhara and Afar regions are fighting the terrorist TPLF alongside the defense force.

The youth have also donated 100,000 units of blood to the defense force.