Interference in Ethiopia’s Affairs Violates UN Charter, Sovereignty of Country: Scholar

Addis Ababa, September 2/2021(ENA) The interference of some Western countries in the internal affairs of Ethiopia violates the UN Charter and the country’s sovereignty, a scholar noted.

Civil Service University Vice President for Research and Community Service, Alemayehu Debebe said the attempt to intervene in Ethiopia’s affairs obviously ignores the will of the people.

The UN Charter declares that all member states have equal rights and no one should be deprived of that right. Therefore, sovereignty should be viewed based on this principle, the scholar added.

According to him, the manifestation of sovereignty is not just the rule of law but the enforcement of the law.

The repeated false allegations of some Western countries do not emanate from sympathy to the Ethiopian people, he pointed out, adding that it is rather an agenda to make Ethiopia remain unstable and create a weak puppet government.

“Ethiopia has the sovereign power to legislate and enforce its territory and to regulate its territory. But our accusers make decisions in our internal affairs. It is impossible to cite which law allows them to do so.”

The international community needs to first understand the current situation in Ethiopia and investigate the reality on the ground in order to bring peace, the scholar noted.

“Unless this is a matter of partisanship and self-interest, these countries could have intervened before the problem escalated. It is now a matter of ignoring the will of the people and creating a vicious circle. Moreover, the UN Charter should apply to everyone,” Alemayehu stressed.

Western countries leave no stone unturned when it comes to making profit and meet their interests, he said, adding that Ethiopians should therefore need to strengthen their unity to withstand Western pressure.

Regarding the terrorist TPLF group, the scholar said the TPLF has violated the constitutional mandates of National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and conducted illegal election, attacked the National Defense Force which protected the country and the region for over 20 years.

The group has also committed various crimes and opened a door for invaders to violate the sovereignty of Ethiopia, he stated.

The scholar underscored that some Western powers, nevertheless, support the TPLF and put pressure on Ethiopia instead of condemning the terrorist organization.