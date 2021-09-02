US Senator “Disturbed by Reports of TPLF Looting”

September 2/2021(ENA)US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Risch said that he is “disturbed by reports of TPLF looting of USAID warehouses in Ethiopia.”

Senator Jim Risch twitted: “I am disturbed by reports of TPLF looting of USAID warehouses in Ethiopia.”

He added that “those who block humanitarian access, divert life-saving aid, and use it as a weapon against the civilians it is meant to help must be held accountable.”

It is to be recalled that USAID Ethiopia Mission Director Sean Jones told ETV on Tuesday this week that the TPLF terrorist group looted warehouses of the USAID.

The terrorist TPLF group is also forcibly snatching aid and food from areas of the Amhara region they entered.