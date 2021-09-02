Nation Launches Strategic Documents that Ensure Health Rights of Women, Girls

Addis Ababa, September 2/2021(ENA)Policy documents that have significant contributions towards ensuring the health rights of women and girls were launched today.

Among the documents are guidelines on workplace harassment, response to gender-based violence, national health sector gender mainstreaming, and 5-year strategic plan of the health sector for women, children, and youth.

During the launching ceremony, Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said the documents will have significant contribution in ensuring the health rights of women and girls.

It is evident that there are wide-ranging gaps in terms of addressing the comprehensive issues of women, children and youth, she said, adding that this can only be solved through concerted efforts of all the concerned bodies.

The minister stated that improving gender inclusiveness is pivotal in meeting national aspirations.

WHO representative, Dr. Indrajit Hazarika said on his part that women own only 1 percent of the world’s wealth although they comprise more than 50 percent of the world’s population.

He noted that women at all levels are widely underrepresented as decision makers, and without meaningful participation and engagement of women we are using only half of our potential to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

“While these documents provide policy direction, we must continue to work together to address the structural barriers and take collective action to end the multiple forms of gender violence,” the representative pointed out.

Dr. Hazarika stated that WHO remains committed to working closely with the Government of Ethiopia and the relevant sector ministries to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

USAID Transform/Primary Health Care Unit (PHCU) representative, Dr. Mengistu Asnake said having strategies and manuals are the best beginnings and a means to an end.

However, “efforts should continue to disseminate to leaders at all levels and detailed content to the technical experts in order to reach the end.”

The ministry extended appreciation for partners, including WHO and USAID, and individuals that had important role during the development of the strategic documents.