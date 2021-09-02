Ethiopia Sends Seedlings to Eritrea: Technical Committee Coordinator

September 02, 2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has sent to Eritrea the first round of seedlings it prepared for neighboring countries, the Green Legacy Program Technical Committee disclosed.



The dispatched seedlings are part of the total 1 billion seedlings the country pledged to provide to neighboring countries

Coordinator of the technical committee, Adefris Worku told ENA that the first round of seedlings out of the total 1 billion was transported to Eritrea on Wednesday.

With the objective of uniting Africa, Ethiopia initiated the green development project that reflects pan-Africanism, the coordinator said.

Many countries are accepting the green development idea and discussions are underway with ministries of foreign affairs and ambassadors, it was learned.

According to the coordinator, some countries are providing information to the Ethiopian consulates on their demand for seedlings.

Ethiopia, which pledged to provide 1 billion seedlings to neighboring countries, has also been undertaking plantation nationwide to achieve the 6 billion seedlings target for this rainy season.

Reports gathered from regional states, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, and other sources are generally good, Adefris said.

However, the planting of seedlings in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions is lagging behind the schedule due to insecurity.