Kenya Committed to Realizing Unity, Peace and Prosperity in Ethiopia: Kenyan FM

Addis Ababa, September 2/2021 (ENA The government of Kenya is committed for the realization of peace and prosperity in Ethiopia, Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo underlined.

The minister held discussion with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Demeke mekonen.

The discussion of the two officials focused on the current issues in Ethiopia, especially the situation in Tigray Regional State, according to Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti.

The two also discussed on the Ethio-sudan boarder issue and the tripartite negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

During the occasion, Demeke commended the government of Kenya for standing alongside with Ethiopia at the NU Security Council meeting held recently.

The Kenyan Foreign Minister on her part said her country is keen to ensure the unity, peace and prosperity of Ethiopia and expressed commitment to realizing this.