Int’l Organizations are Not Providing Assistance to People Affected in Amhara Region

September 2/2021 (ENA) International Aid Organizations have not been providing aid to people affected in areas that are invaded by the terrorist TPLF group, according to Amhara Regional state Disaster Prevention, and Food Security Coordination Office.

An investigation team of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission and Amhara Regional State have evaluated the humanitarian support being provided to people displaced from North and South Wollo as well as Wag Himra Zones of the region.

According to the assessment, the government, through the coordination of various institutions has taken steps to ensure that humanitarian assistance is delivered equitably for the affected communities.

Accordingly, the government has so far provided assistance to estimated 120,000 IDPs, it was indicated.

Early Warning and Response Expert at Amhara Region Disaster Prevention and Food Security Programme Coordination Office and member of the investigation team, Gete Mirhate said the government is providing support to those displaced by the terrorist TPLF in Dessie and Kombolcha.

However, the government has not been able to provide assistance in North Wollo areas that are invaded by terrorist TPLF he said, urging the international aid agencies to extend humanitarian assistance to the victims in these areas.

“The international humanitarian organizations have not provided any assistance to people located in North Wollo areas of the Amhara region,” he stated.

The situation is worse in this part of the region as most of the communities here depend on food assistances provided through Safety Net programs.

Noting the terrorist TPLF is engaged in destroying infrastructure and looting instead of helping the needy, he said. “As a result of this, he added that the situation of communities in these areas is now in critical condition.”

Considering the current reality, no one can distribute aid to the affected people in North Wollo Zone except international humanitarian organizations; Gete said and he noted that the international organizations have not been providing the assistance against the principles they are established for.

Expressing International aid agencies have the obligation to provide timely assistance to those in conflict zones “but in the Amhara region, they did not dare to do this,” he added.

He underlined that “communities who have not fled their homes in North Wollo Zone have also not been receiving safety net support and emergency humanitarian assistance. Obviously they are in serious trouble.”

Gete urged international aid agencies to abide by the international principles of humanitarian aid and deliver aid to the affected people in the areas.

“If there is no immediate support for the people who are considered to be poor, there will be severe famine,” he underscored.