PM Abiy Calls on African Countries to Hasten Endeavor Collectively for Dev’t

Addis Ababa, September 2/2021 (ENA) This is the time for Africans to overcome poverty and insecurity by working together, Prime Minister Abiy underlined.

“The time for Africa is now! Together we can climb faster out of the pit of poverty, insecurity and begging for dignity. Through economic integration, pooling our resources and knowledge, we can collectively realize Agenda 2063,” Abiy said.

AGENDA 2063 is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.