Addis Ababa, September 2/2021 (ENA) Kenyan Foreign Minister, Raychelle Omamo has arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for official visit.

Upon her arrival at Bole International Airport, the foreign minister was received by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Birtukan Ayano.

The foreign minister is expected to hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and other senior government officials.