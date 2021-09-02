Ethiopians in Nuremberg, Germany hold Fund Raising Campaign to Support GERD, Displaced

Addis Ababa September 2/2021 /ENA/ The Ethiopian community in Nuremberg, Germany have conducted a fund raising campaign to support the construction of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) and displaced people in Ethiopia.

According to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopians have collected more than 1 million Birr at the fund raising campaign.

During the occasion, the Ethiopian community in Nuremberg pledged to give one euro per day permanently to support the construction of GERD and displaced Ethiopians.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Germany, Mulu Solomon has attended the campaign.

It was indicated during the occasion that the Ethiopian diaspora have been actively participating in the ongoing national efforts to defend the country’s survival and sovereignty.

Ethiopians across the nation including the Diaspora community have been actively mobilizing resources.

Ethiopians have so far raised some 3 billion Birr to support the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in its effort to fight against the terrorist TPLF.