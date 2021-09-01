Nation Reiterates Commitment to Bolster Global Peacekeeping Mission

Addis Ababa September 1/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has reiterated its historical and ongoing contribution to peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN) and African Union would continue.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day virtual Preparatory Meeting of 2021 UN Peacekeeping today, Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta said Ethiopia’s contribution to peacekeeping and cooperation with the United Nations and the Africa Union has emanated from Ethiopia’s strong belief and commitment to collective security.

There are about 8,500 Ethiopian troops and police officers serving in various missions, making Ethiopia one of the largest troops contributing to United Nations and African peace operation, he added.

Ethiopia has a historical role since 1951 in peacekeeping mission globally, the minister noted, further reaffirming that the country will strengthen the maintenance of international and peace security.

“Ethiopia is determined to hasten the implementation of our shared commitment under the UN Secretary General Action for Peacekeeping, and once again I would like to reiterate Ethiopia’s historical, time tested and ongoing commitment to the maintenance of international and peace security,” Kenea stated.

Together with the African Union and IGAD, Ethiopia has also been engaged in different conflict situations in the sub-regions, notably in Somalia and Abiye, the minister pointed out.

The country has also been executing its peacekeeping mission in Rwanda, Liberia, Burundi, Darfur, Abiye, and South Sudan.

As peacekeeping is under tremendous pressure due to evolving security dynamics and increasing rationalization of resources, he called for the adoption of new training and capacity building for peacekeepers to make them effective and responsive.

He noted that following the evolving security environment and conflict dynamics, the effectiveness and responsiveness of peacekeeping operation depends on capacity of the blue helmet.