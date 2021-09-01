Ethiopian Unveils Convenient Digital Options to Economy Travelers

Addis Ababa Sebtember 1/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that it has unveiled new digital option dubbed My Sheba Space that enables economy class travelers to purchase one or more empty seats on board to get extra space and relax.

Ethiopian has responded to COVID 19 pandemic by introducing passenger safety guidelines implementing social distancing and sanitization measures in its ultra-modern Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and within the aircraft.

Reducing aircraft capacity and introduction of end to end passenger journey are among the initiatives Ethiopian has taken in its continued pursuit for elevated customer experience.

Remarking on MyShebaSpace, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “With our agility in customer centric service offering and market responsiveness comes the need to provide convenience to those who need it.”

MyShebaSpace is introduced to allow clients who prefer to secure extra space and enjoy comfort while in economy class cabin, he added.

“Whatever we do to make people comfortable flying again is a manifestation of our desire to stay up, to offer better and be at the fore. We believe that our customers will enjoy the feeling of being in control of their journey,” the CEO stated.

With bundled on-demand services and predictive intelligence, MyShebaSpace will offer extra space with a reasonable top up starting from 30 USD.

According to Ethiopian, MyShebaSpace is not just about letting passengers pay extra to guarantee an empty seat next to them, it is about the airlines unwavering commitment to offer diversified options in line with changing customers’ demand.

MyShebaSpace requires a 72-hour window before flight time to secure extra seat and is accessible on Ethiopian website and mobile app for convenience.