Safaricom to Begin Operation in Ethiopia Next Year

Addis Ababa Sebtember 1/2021 (ENA) Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom PLC., Peter Ndegwa has reiterated the commitment of his company to commence its operation as per the licensing agreement for commercial launch in 2022, according to Ministry of Finance.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and a Safaricom delegation led by CEO Peter Ndegwa held discussion today.

Safaricom Ethiopia delegation provided updates on its operations in the country, it was learned.

During the meeting, Ndegwa reiterated the commitment of his company to commence its operation as per the licensing agreement for commercial launch in 2022.

He also explained about the preparations being undertaken to realize this target.

The CEO also affirmed the commitment of Safaricom Ethiopia to work with local companies and Ethio telecom to quickly roll out its services.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide on his part reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to support Safaricom Ethiopia PLC to deliver results in improvements in telecommunication service quality, coverage and innovation.

Safaricom Ethiopia PLC’s investment in Ethiopia is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs as the company kicks off its operations and start offering communications services.