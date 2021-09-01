Some 3 Billion Birr Raised to in Support of ENDF

Addis Ababa Sebtember 1/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians have so far raised some 3 billion Birr to support the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in its effort to fight against the terrorist TPLF, according to Ministry of Defense.



The Minister, Dr. Kenea Yadeta said in a press briefing today that Ethiopians across the nation including the Diaspora community have been actively mobilizing resources to support ENDF.

Accordingly, the Ethiopians have so far raised more than 3 billion birr which is 100 percent of the plan, he stated.

In Addition to the financial support, Ethiopians across the nation have provided supports in various kinds including 6,679 oxen, more than 10,000 goats and sheep, the Minister indicated.

According to the minister, the ongoing resource mobilization for the national defense force is historical that has involved all Ethiopians both outside and inside the country.

The nation has continued support in different forms as all people are very much eager to thwart the current challenges being orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF.