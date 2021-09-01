Gov’t in Sudan Should Refrain from Destructive Acts against Ethiopia, Says Expert

Addis Ababa Sebtember 1/2021 (ENA) The Government of Sudan should refrain from sowing seeds of discord in Ethiopia and ensure the continuity of the peaceful and strong collaboration between the two countries, Ethio-Sudan Relations expert Ibrahim Shaddad said.

The Government of Sudan has occupied Ethiopian territory and refused to respect the status quo ante and resume negotiation with a view to settling the border dispute.

The regime in Khartoum, in collaboration with Egypt, has also been disseminating misinformation about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to obstruct the construction of the dam.

However, scholars in Ethiopia and Sudan have been expressing their concern that the unwelcome stance of the Government of Sudan and some foreign elements would significantly affect the country and the people of Sudan.

The Government of Sudan should focus on the bigger picture to help its people by strengthening the peaceful ties with Ethiopia, instead of promoting provocative acts to tarnish the relationship, many observed.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ibrahim Shaddad stated that though divided in geographical borders the people of Ethiopia and Sudan are intrinsically related in economy, culture, religion, among others.

“The peoples of Ethiopia and Sudan cannot be separated. Strengthening of relations between the two countries should be done,” he said.

The expert added that areas of cooperation and opportunities that ensure mutual benefits and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries are immense.

“They can plan joint projects in hydropower, agriculture, and livestock sectors which are key areas in tapping their economic development,” Ibrahim noted.

He also stated that the relations between the peoples and governments of the two countries were an example of good-neighborliness.

The expert stressed the need for peaceful solutions, even if ideologies and systems of governance differ as people last while governments change.

According to Ibrahim, the Ethiopian side has not failed to support the current government in Sudan by creating conditions for exchanging ideas, especially about issues related to GERD.

The expert also recalled the honorable role Ethiopia played in bringing peace to Sudan, describing it as a “global success” headed by the Ethiopian government which intervened and contributed to the calming down of the tense atmosphere in the civil and military rivals.

Ibrahim called on the Government of Sudan to contribute its part for peace in Ethiopia and to refrain from activities that create discord in Ethiopia.

He noted that “peace and stability in Ethiopia means peace in Sudan and vice versa.”