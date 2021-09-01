Council Blames U.S Gov’t for Failure to Understand Evolution of Current Conflicts in Ethiopia

September 1/2021(ENA) The Ethiopian Inter – Religious Council – North America (IRC-NA) has expressed its deep concern over the failure of understanding the evolution and the complexities of the current conflicts in Ethiopia by the Global North, particularly the U.S government.

In its open letter sent to the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken the council said “We, the board members and leaders of IRC- NA, at this moment state our grave concerns and call upon all relevant US government bodies and agencies for their impartial attentiveness to Ethiopia’s cry for justice and action”.

While the council insist on dialogue and political settlement, “we are also aware that peace is not attainable while the TPLF continues to wreak havoc and destruction in the nation. Hence, we sincerely support the Ethiopian Government’s decision to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ethiopian state,” it stated.

It further urged the United States Government to understand the evolution of the conflict and realities on the ground, which entails impartial listening, prudence in fact-checking on media coverage of the war that exonerates the TPLF and blindly blames the Ethiopian Federal Government.

“We are highly concerned that more punitive actions from the US will further destabilize Ethiopia, the second-most populous nation in Africa with more than 80 ethnic groups. Maintaining Ethiopia’s ancient territorial integrity is crucial for the Horn of Africa in particular and Africa in general.”

The council has also appealed to United States Government to recognize and appreciate Ethiopia’s election outcome, since the people of Ethiopia have spoken and chosen their government.

The fairness of the election has been recognized by the international third parties, most notably the African Union, it added

It further said “We strongly believe that Ethiopia’s peace and stability are also in the interest of the United States.”

The Council has also urged the United States to reconsider its plans to impose economic sanctions on Ethiopia, which will further push poor and vulnerable Ethiopians into abject poverty and weaken the state.

In conclusion, the letter stated “we, the leaders of Ethiopia’s faith communities here in America, appeal to the United States Government to reconsider its current policy stance on the Ethiopian Government.”

The council in its letter provided the details about the genesis and dynamics of the conflict.

According to the council, the Global North, particularly the US, whose friendly diplomatic relation spans nearly 120 years since Robert Peet Skinner’s visit in 1903, has failed to understand the evolution and the complexities of the current conflicts in Ethiopia.

The country’s multifaceted challenges require a nuanced understanding of the last 30 years’ political development, it indicated.

“It pitted one ethnic group against the other, sowed division and discord among various faith groups, embezzled public funds, violated human rights, jailed journalists and opposition party leaders. For Ethiopia’s great majority, its rule represents oppression, neglect, and terror,” the open letter stated.

According to the letter, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) — a coalition of four parties and its subsidiaries created by TPLF to facilitate its “divide and rule” policy in the nation, rejected TPLF following the popular demonstrations and widespread oppositions against its hegemony.

The party appointed Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister in 2018. TPLF abandoned its privileged position and refused a peaceful dialogue to settle differences with the Federal Government.

For three years, TPLF consistently and adamantly rejected all efforts for peace and reconciliation the letter sated, instead, it used the wealth it amassed and its networks within the military, intelligence, and diplomatic organs to stoke various ethnic and faith-based conflicts and derail the reform process.

The attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) on November 4, 2020, triggered the current conflict, the letter recalled.

The ENDF, stationed in Tigray for more than two decades, were providing security, public safety, and development work to the people of Tigray. This act was a bold attempt to overthrow the Federal Government by force.

As stated by the Federal Government, it declared a unilateral cease fire to allow the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians and enable farmers to use the rainy season for farming.

However, it is evident that TPLF expanded the attack to the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, causing the death and displacement of thousands of civilians, the letter said.