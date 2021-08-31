Centuries Old Church in Amhara Region Destroyed by Terrorist TPLF

August 31/2021(ENA) The historic church of Checheho Medhanealem located in South Gondar Administration Zone of Amhara Region has been destroyed by the terrorist TPLF.



Purportedly known to have been established in the third century, Checheho Medihanealem holds various invaluable historical and religious heritages, it was indicated.

Merigeta Abraraw Melese, a cashier in the historic church, told AMC that the church was demolished by the terrorist TPLF by heavy artilleries.

According to him, this destructive act demonstrates the fact that group is against the wellbeing of the country and people.

The group attacked the Church by heavy weapons, destroying its ceiling and main block together with 15 windows and 5 doors.

TPLF has also destroyed the precious plants in the churchyard and ruined the cave.

He called for support to renovate the church.