PM Visit to Rwanda, Uganda Successful in Consolidating Strategic Partnership: Spokesperson

August 31/2021(ENA) The recent visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Rwanda and Uganda was successful in terms of strengthening strategic partnership with the respective countries, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said.

The premier discussed current, regional and bilateral issues with leaders of the two respective countries, it was learned.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said PM Abiy also discussed about ways of strengthening the longstanding relations with the nations and resolving challenges together.

Ethiopia-Rwanda and Ethiopia-Uganda are close allies and the leaders have mutual understandings and agreements on common interests, according to the spokesperson.

Citing that the countries have been taking common stands at the international and continental level, including at the African Union, Dina stated that the recent visit of PM Abiy boosts the existing strong relations.

Regarding the recent stand of some countries in support of Ethiopia at the UNSC, the spokesperson said the countries have firmly stated that Ethiopia has the capacity to resolve its internal challenges.

They also stressed that meddling in Ethiopia’s internal affairs will not be beneficial for the country to resolve the challenges it is facing right now, and the approach should be supporting the nation as per its needs, he elaborated.

Dina further noted that some countries also raised at the meeting that the reason for the ongoing conflict in the country is the outlawed TPLF group and the discussion more or less recognized Ethiopia’s efforts on the issues.

According to the spokesperson, Ethiopia’s effort to provide humanitarian aid and accessibility was also recognized during the UNSC meeting.

Besides, the occasion created opportunities for some countries that had not clarity on the internal affairs of Ethiopia to reassess their position, he stated.

Dina finally praised the contributions of the Ethiopian Diaspora for their tremendous works using various platforms which showed that conventional diplomacy together with public diplomacy could play a crucial role.

The spokesperson stressed that the diplomatic effort from the Ethiopian side will be continued to clear misinformation-based confusions by some countries in the West.