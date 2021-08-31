New Gov’ to be Formed in Fist Week of October: House of People’s Representatives Speaker

August 31/2021(ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) announced today that a new government will be formed on October 4, 2021.

﻿Briefing the media about the preparation, HPR Speaker Tagesse Chaffo said a new government will be established on the stated date in accordance with the Constitution.

The government will be formed based on the results of the 6th General Election announced by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

Prosperity Party won most of the seats in the House of People’s Representatives.

A full report about more than 400 seats of the 547 seats in the House is declared, the speaker said, adding that the HPR will begin its work with these and the others could join the members later.

According to him, the outgoing House has been undertaking various activities to make the new HPR more effective and efficient in its term.

Various studies and training that help to formulate laws rich in content and quality were conducted over the past three years, Tagesse noted.

The speaker stated that the House has also set up a system to improve the monitoring and controlling system by focusing on key sectors.

“Based on this, it is the responsibility of the House of People’s Representatives to ensure that standing committees carry out strict monitoring and oversight on the executive offices and that the demands of the people to be answered in the same way. A control and monitoring manual has been developed for this,” he revealed.

He also said a full week-long meeting will be held every month to listen to the report of the executive bodies and carry out their legislative work.

Tagesse added that House members will have the opportunity to approach the people which elected them in order to ensure their representation.