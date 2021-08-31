House of Federation Speaker Adam Congratulates New South Sudanese Counterpart

Addis Ababa August 31/2021 (ENA) Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia, Adam Farah has conveyed a congratulatory message to the new Speaker of the Council of States of South Sudan, Deng Deng Akoon.

Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan Nebil Mahdi delivered the copy of the congratulatory message to Deng Akoon on Monday.

On this occasion, noting the long-established close people to people relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan, ambassador Nebil reiterated as an IGAD member State and a close neighbor, Ethiopia continues to play its role in supporting the full implementation of the South Sudanese peace agreement.

The ambassador also briefed the speaker that the second filling of GERD was concluded effectively without affecting the downstream countries, in spite of the prior accusations by Sudan and Egypt that it would reduce the flow of the Nile.

Furthermore, the ambassador gave briefing on other current affairs of Ethiopia.

Speaker of the Council of States of South Sudan, Deng Deng Akoon on his part expressed his utmost pleasure on receiving the congratulatory message from speaker Adam and asked to convey the greetings to his Ethiopian Counterpart.

Appreciating the uninterrupted supports of the Ethiopian People and Government, the Speaker said, adding Ethiopia is a backbone of his nation for it has been playing crucial roles in solving the problems of South Sudan.

With regard to the terrorist TPLF group, the Speaker stated he is well aware of the misdeeds the group committed when it was in power.

Stating that Ethiopia belongs for all Ethiopians and not for a single party, the Speaker said since Ethiopians now expressed their choice, no other body has right to say no to the will of the People.

Speaking on the issue of Nile waters, Deng Deng Akoon stressed that all the riparian States need to grow together and have equal rights to use from this natural gift. So, there is no any riparian State in a position to give permission or prevent from using it by any riparian State, he added.

Appreciating Ethiopia’s enthusiasm for amicable solution through the auspices of the AU on the GERD negotiation, the speaker said, adding it is the right thing that UNSC referred the case back to AU.

He reassured the ambassador that his Country’s borders and territories cannot by any means, be used against Ethiopia’s peace and stability.

The Rt. Honorable appealed to Ethiopia and other nations to support his country towards the full implementation of the peace agreement.