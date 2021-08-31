Ethiopians in London Express Solidarity to People, Gov’t of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 31/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian community in London expressed their support and solidarity to the People and Government of Ethiopia in containing the threat from internal and external adversaries, and sustaining peace and reforms in the country.

The Ethiopian community gathered in their thousands at the Ethiopian Embassy in London yesterday to express their support and solidarity to the government of Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, Embassy of Ethiopia, London thanked the Diaspora for their ongoing support in debunking false information on the current situation in Ethiopia and also for their financial contribution towards strengthening the government’s capacity in addressing the needs of the people.

The event was organized by Defend Ethiopia UK in collaboration with the Embassy, and supported by local Ethiopian businesses.

Attendees got to hear motivational speeches from senior citizens and retired army officials, and were entertained by renowned Ethiopian artists.